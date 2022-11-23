2020 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9394795

9394795 VIN: kl4cj2sb1lb035329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

