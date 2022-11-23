$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2020 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9394795
- VIN: kl4cj2sb1lb035329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
