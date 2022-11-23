Menu
2020 Buick Encore

0 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Sport Touring

Sport Touring

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394795
  • VIN: kl4cj2sb1lb035329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

