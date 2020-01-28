Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen 2.0L TDI

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen 2.0L TDI

Location

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,842KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565946
  • Stock #: 653831
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM653831
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Auxiliary Audio Input Heated Mirrors Heated Seats Front(s) MP3 Compatible Stereo

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Rear Wiper
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

