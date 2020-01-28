2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Auxiliary Audio Input Heated Mirrors Heated Seats Front(s) MP3 Compatible Stereo

Safety Traction Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

Rear Wiper

full size spare tire

Automatic Headlights

Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential

Cargo Area Cover

Front air dam

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Second Row Folding Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.