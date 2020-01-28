Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE AT

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE AT

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,902KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565961
  • Stock #: 086168
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A34CC086168
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okes Auto

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

