2012 Volkswagen Passat

Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features Front air dam

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Front Power Lumbar Support

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Trunk anti-trap device

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.