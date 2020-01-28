2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Auxiliary Audio Input Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Heated Mirrors Heated Seats Front(s) Leather Seats MP3 Compatible Stereo Premium Stereo Satellite Radio
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tilt Steering Column
- full size spare tire
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Windows
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Additional Features
-
- Telescopic steering column
- Front side airbag
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Cargo Area Tiedowns
- Vehicle Stability Control System
- ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.