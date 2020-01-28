Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE MT

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE MT

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,509KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565940
  • Stock #: 111556
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A3XEC111556
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Auxiliary Audio Input Back Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Heated Mirrors Heated Seats Front(s) Leather Seats MP3 Compatible Stereo Satellite Radio Telematics

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Automatic Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

