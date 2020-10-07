Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

97,597 KM

Details Description Features

$12,940

+ tax & licensing
$12,940

+ taxes & licensing

Okes Auto

1-833-515-2277

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI S 6A

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI S 6A

Location

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

$12,940

+ taxes & licensing

97,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6074319
  • Stock #: 295013
  • VIN: 3VWDA7AJXFM295013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 295013
  • Mileage 97,597 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options Back Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi Zone A C Satellite Radio Options A C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Pass Through Rear Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Transmission w Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Cloth Keys Smart 1

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Okes Auto

Okes Auto

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

