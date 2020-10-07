2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Run flat tires Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Second Row Heated Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.