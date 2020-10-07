2015 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
1-833-515-2277
3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0
1-833-515-2277
+ taxes & licensing
High Value Options Back Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi Zone A C Satellite Radio Options A C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Pass Through Rear Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Transmission w Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Cloth Keys Smart 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0