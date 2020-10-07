Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

124,347 KM

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Okes Auto

1-833-515-2277

TDI S 6A

Location

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

124,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6074322
  • Stock #: 348566
  • VIN: 3VWLA7AJ5FM348566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control Cross Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi Zone A C Power Driver Seat Satellite Radio

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
ABS(2-Wheel/4-Wheel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okes Auto

Okes Auto

3237 Nauvoo Road, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0

1-833-515-2277

1-888-898-OKES (6537)
