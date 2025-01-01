$10,995+ taxes & licensing
1987 Alfa Romeo XXXX
4dr Sedan Platinum, Milano
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Used
113,000KM
VIN ZARDA1360H1025318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The rare car is super clean and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Hard to find in this condition !!!
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
