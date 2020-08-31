Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Jaguar XK

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
2000 Jaguar XK

2000 Jaguar XK

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Jaguar XK

Luxury

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5822766
  • VIN: SAJJA42C3YNA10427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

really clean and very low mileage for the year. Just a joy to drive. Looking to stand out in the crowd , this could be for you !!!

carfax has a damage event with no insurance claim or accident. Minor front bumper tap stated on report.

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service, certifed and a 90 day/3,000km warranty included. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

2010 Toyota Matrix XR
 80,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz S...
 55,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
1993 Chevrolet Camar...
 37,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory