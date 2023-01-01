Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Ford Thunderbird

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
2002 Ford Thunderbird

2002 Ford Thunderbird

2dr Conv w/Hardtop

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Ford Thunderbird

2dr Conv w/Hardtop

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

  1. 1691592348
  2. 1691592347
  3. 1691592348
  4. 1691592347
  5. 1691592348
  6. 1691592348
  7. 1691592348
  8. 1691592347
  9. 1691592347
  10. 1691592346
  11. 1691592346
  12. 1691592346
  13. 1691592346
  14. 1691592347
  15. 1691592347
  16. 1691592347
  17. 1691592347
  18. 1691592346
  19. 1691592347
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10279971
  • VIN: 1fahp60a22y120712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

2015 BMW X4 AWD 4DR ...
 62,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 95,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 55,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory