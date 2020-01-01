Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Porsche Boxster

S

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Porsche Boxster

S

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4459941
  • VIN: WP0CB29883U661722
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

super clean boxster 's' here. Just a touch of personal accessories that only enhance the driving experience.  As you can see from the photos, this is nothing but a fun vehicle to be enjoyed.

clean carfax with no accidents ever

visit our web site for more exciting vehicles

www.villageautoancaster.ca

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

2012 Maserati GranTu...
 37,000 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 64,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 19,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Send A Message