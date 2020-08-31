Menu
2005 BMW 3 Series

95,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2005 BMW 3 Series

2005 BMW 3 Series

330Ci M

2005 BMW 3 Series

330Ci M

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5822739
  VIN: WBABW53495PL49107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!   what a car !!   BMW 330 M-Sport convertible. Low mileage and in mint condition. Very hard to find and just a joy to drive. When your looking for something more than just transportation.

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service, certifed and a 90 day/3,000km warranty included. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

