2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>What a find !!!  Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 61,000 original kms. Super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>carfax claim for $988.00, rear bumper touch up</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.</p>

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 4.3L SWB 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 4.3L SWB 4MATIC

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

  1. 1727445492
  2. 1727445489
  3. 1727445499
  4. 1727445494
  5. 1727445491
  6. 1727445486
  7. 1727445493
  8. 1727445493
  9. 1727445494
  10. 1727445492
  11. 1727445493
  12. 1727445489
  13. 1727445484
  14. 1727445488
  15. 1727445487
  16. 1727445486
  17. 1727445487
  18. 1727445484
  19. 1727445489
  20. 1727445483
  21. 1727445487
  22. 1727445489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBNF83JX6A471372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

What a find !!!  Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 61,000 original km's. Super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional.

carfax claim for $988.00, rear bumper touch up

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA for sale in Ancaster, ON
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 101,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD 4DR for sale in Ancaster, ON
2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD 4DR 57,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr Tiptronic for sale in Ancaster, ON
2008 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr Tiptronic 154,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class