2007 BMW 3 Series

super clean hardtop convertible available for your enjoyment. Very low mileage for the year and the condition obviously displays it. The spring will soon be upon us, time to spoil yourself.
the carfax is clean with no accidents ever
winter price for summer fun !!
visit our web site for more exciting vehicles
www.villageautoancaster.ca
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cell Phone Hookup
- Convertible Hardtop
- Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.