$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK
2DR Roadster 3.0L
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK
2DR Roadster 3.0L
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This is not a misprint, this vehicle has only 21,000 original km's. Super clean, great options and very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Very good service history, hard to find in this condition !!!
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-648-1010