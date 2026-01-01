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<p> </p><p>This is not a misprint, this vehicle has only 21,000 original kms. Super clean, great options and very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Very good service history, hard to find in this condition !!!</p><p>clean carfax, no accidents ever</p><p>all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca</p><p>Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  </p>

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2DR Roadster 3.0L

Watch This Vehicle
14075487

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2DR Roadster 3.0L

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBWK54F27F155154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

This is not a misprint, this vehicle has only 21,000 original km's. Super clean, great options and very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Very good service history, hard to find in this condition !!!

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
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905-648-XXXX

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905-648-1010

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK