$13,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura RL
4dr Sdn
2010 Acura RL
4dr Sdn
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,292 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, navigation, backup camera, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, rear heated seats and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2010 Acura RL! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Seating
Convenience
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ancaster Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ancaster Toyota
Ancaster Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-648-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-648-9910