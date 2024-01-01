Menu
LOW KM Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, navigation, backup camera, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, rear heated seats and so much more. Dont miss your chance to take home this 2010 Acura RL! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota Presidents Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA

Used
140,292KM
VIN JH4KB2F37AC800051

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power adjustable rear head restraints

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine litres: 3.7
Engine displacement: 3.7 L
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Speakers: 10
Rear tires: 245/45VR18.0
Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 6,300RPM
Horsepower: 300hp @ 6,300RPM
Compression ratio: 11.20 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Fuel economy city: 13.1L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: Sequential SportShift
Front tires: 245/45VR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
Towing capacity: 450kg (992lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 948mm (37.3)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Curb weight: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,426mm (56.1)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Fuel tank capacity: 73.0L
Rear hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear legroom: 923mm (36.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 90.0mm x 96.0mm (3.54 x 3.78)
GVWR: 2,260kg (4,982lbs)
Front legroom: 1,076mm (42.4)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Speaker type: Acura/Bose
Premium audio system: Acura/Bose
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Drive type: SH-AWD all-wheel
Cargo: trunk
Torque: 271 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 271 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,973mm (195.8)
Exterior body width: 1,847mm (72.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,487mm (58.5)
Passenger volume: 2,806L (99.1 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Acura RL