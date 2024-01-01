Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

69,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
69,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB6AF450937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only one previous owner. Super clean, great options and very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional.

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA for sale in Ancaster, ON
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 101,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD 4DR for sale in Ancaster, ON
2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD 4DR 57,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr Tiptronic for sale in Ancaster, ON
2008 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr Tiptronic 154,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

