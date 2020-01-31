Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

GL - NO ACCIDENTS|EXTRA WINTER TIRES

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

$5,150

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,369KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4670454
  • Stock #: 20033A
  • VIN: KMHCN4AC9BU562954
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE!! NO ACCIDENTS, INCLUDES EXTRA WINTER TIRES,  POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, KEYLESS & MORE!!



               




This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Previous Alberta & British Columbia Registrations. 



               




We are a no-haggle, no-worry dealership, with Carfax history report included for full disclosure. Come view and drive this vehicle for yourself today! Ancaster Toyota is a proud recipient of the latest highest honour for Canadian Toyota retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service!  Ancaster Toyota, serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catherines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA!!
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

