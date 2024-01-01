$20,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti G37
2dr Base
2011 Infiniti G37
2dr Base
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and wonderful service history. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional.
carfax claim for $1306.36
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster
Email Village Auto of Ancaster
Village Auto of Ancaster
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-648-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-648-1010