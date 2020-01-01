Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Maserati GranTurismo

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Maserati GranTurismo

Sport

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4449348
  • VIN: zam45kma0c0060927
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

very rare find. This vehicle is just stunning !! It is like driving a piece of art that goes fast. Loaded with options. power top, navigation, sport mode, heated leather seats, wood trim and on and on 

clean carfax with no accidents ever.

time to spoil yourself, spring is coming up fast !!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

2012 Maserati GranTu...
 37,000 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 64,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 19,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Send A Message