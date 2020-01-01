2012 Maserati GranTurismo

very rare find. This vehicle is just stunning !! It is like driving a piece of art that goes fast. Loaded with options. power top, navigation, sport mode, heated leather seats, wood trim and on and on
clean carfax with no accidents ever.
time to spoil yourself, spring is coming up fast !!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rollover protection bars
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
-
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Convertible Soft Top
- Bluetooth Connection
