Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8078509
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8DL698747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

just traded into us. Very low mileage and looks just amazing. Great colour combination. Looks and dries like new.

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certifed. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2010 and older. Please ask for details.  (2010 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 5.99%. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

2012 Jeep Compass Sp...
 59,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper S
 42,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla CE
 61,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory