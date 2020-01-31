Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE - SUNROOF|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|HEATED SEATS

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE - SUNROOF|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|HEATED SEATS

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,084KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4670463
  • Stock #: 3946
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV4FW139294
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
1 OWNER, AWD, TOUCHSCREEN, HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RAILS & MORE!!



               




AWD - Auto, A/C Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Handsfree Bluetooth, BackUp Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Cloth Seats, Heated Seats, AM/FM/CD/XM SIRIUS Satellite Audio System, AUX & USB Ports, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats, ABS Braking System, Traction Control, Rear Defroster, Dual Front/Side/Curtain SRS Airbags, Alloy Wheels & Much More!! Call Us Today & Book Your Test Drive Before It's Gone!!



               




  • Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life 
  • Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining On Brakes
  • 120 Point Safety Inspection
  • Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report
  • Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change
  • Full Mechanical & Cosmetic Reconditioning 
  • Full Detailed Clean Up


               




Our Market Value Pricing philosophy means we offer a No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience, and provide you with peace of mind knowing you are getting our best price upfront. We also provide a no-charge Carfax history report for full disclosure of all our vehicles. We respect your time and by providing our unique Market Value Pricing approach it's just another way AncasterToyota strives to be different. 



               




Low rate financing available on site. Fully certified through our 120 multi-point inspection. Come view and drive this vehicle for yourself today! Ancaster Toyota is a proud recipient of the latest highest honour for Canadian Toyota retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service!  Ancaster Toyota, serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catherines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA!!
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

