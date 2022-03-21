Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Conv 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Conv 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822435
  • VIN: 3VW507AT4FM813772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Not a Misprint !!!  This vehicle really has only 16,000 original km's !!!   About as good as your going to get. Buying virtually a new vehicle at a used vehicle price. Won't last long !!

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certifed. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2010 and older. Please ask for details.  (2010 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 5.99%. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

