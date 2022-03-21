$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-648-1010
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Conv 1.8 TSI Auto Comfortline
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8822435
- VIN: 3VW507AT4FM813772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Not a Misprint !!! This vehicle really has only 16,000 original km's !!! About as good as your going to get. Buying virtually a new vehicle at a used vehicle price. Won't last long !!
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certifed. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2010 and older. Please ask for details. (2010 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 5.99%. O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.