2015 Volvo XC60
2015 Volvo XC60
T6 Drive-E Platinum | NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | ROOF
185,312KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9635650
- Stock #: B190
- VIN: YV449MDM6F2634810
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,312 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Manual passenger lumbar support
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,909 L (67 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 27 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Approach angle: 22 deg
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Speakers: 12
Interior cargo volume: 872 L (31 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Manual driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Passenger volume: 2,792L (98.6 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,439mm (56.7)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1)
GVWR: 2,330kg (5,137lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,587kg (3,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km
Front headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,403mm (55.2)
Rear legroom: 924mm (36.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (min): 230mm (9.1)
Cargo: power liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Emergency communication system: Volvo On Call
Forward collision: City Safety mitigation
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 93.2mm (3.23 x 3.67)
Exterior height: 1,713mm (67.4)
Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus
Curb weight: 1,834kg (4,043lbs)
Exterior length: 4,644mm (182.8)
Exterior body width: 1,891mm (74.4)
Wheelbase: 2,774mm (109.2)
Compressor: turbo/supercharger
Horsepower: 302hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 302hp @ 5,700RPM
Engine torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
