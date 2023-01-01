2015 Volvo XC60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 3 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9635650

9635650 Stock #: B190

B190 VIN: YV449MDM6F2634810

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,312 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Garage door transmitter Power adjustable rear head restraints Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Wireless phone connectivity Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Manual-shift auto Manual passenger lumbar support Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Parking sensors: rear Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,909 L (67 cu.ft.) Departure angle: 27 deg Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Approach angle: 22 deg Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2') Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L Speakers: 12 Interior cargo volume: 872 L (31 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Manual driver lumbar support Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Internet access capable: mobile hotspot Speaker type: harman/kardon Primary LCD size: 7.0 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Passenger volume: 2,792L (98.6 cu.ft.) Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2) Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km Front shoulder room: 1,439mm (56.7) Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2) Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1) GVWR: 2,330kg (5,137lbs) Towing capacity: 1,587kg (3,499lbs) Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km Front headroom: 966mm (38.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,403mm (55.2) Rear legroom: 924mm (36.4) Rear hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Ground clearance (min): 230mm (9.1) Cargo: power liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Emergency communication system: Volvo On Call Forward collision: City Safety mitigation Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 93.2mm (3.23 x 3.67) Exterior height: 1,713mm (67.4) Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus Curb weight: 1,834kg (4,043lbs) Exterior length: 4,644mm (182.8) Exterior body width: 1,891mm (74.4) Wheelbase: 2,774mm (109.2) Compressor: turbo/supercharger Horsepower: 302hp @ 5,700RPM Torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM Engine horsepower: 302hp @ 5,700RPM Engine torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.