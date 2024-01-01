Menu
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Beige leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Acuras All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, ELS sound system, parking assist, lane departure warning, power liftgate, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver memory seat, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, rear heated seats, push-button start and so much more.

119,555 KM

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

VIN 5J8TB4H77GL805245

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Beige leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Acura's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, ELS sound system, parking assist, lane departure warning, power liftgate, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver memory seat, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, rear heated seats, push-button start and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2016 Acura RDX AWD Elite Package! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Speakers: 10
Internal memory capacity (GB): 15 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: Sequential SportShift
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front tires: 235/60VR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60VR18.0
Speaker type: Acura/ELS
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Front legroom: 1,068mm (42.0)
Front headroom: 983mm (38.7)
Exterior length: 4,685mm (184.4)
Forward collision: mitigation
Lane departure: active
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Blind spot: warning
Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Curb weight: 1,781kg (3,926lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front hiproom: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,872mm (73.7)
GVWR: 2,260kg (4,982lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,490mm (58.7)
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Ground clearance (max): 205mm (8.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate
Rear shoulder room: 1,454mm (57.2)
Ground clearance (min): 137mm (5.4)
Horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 279hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior height: 1,678mm (66.1)
Passenger volume: 2,931L (103.5 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 739 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,178 L (77 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
