Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 37,000 original kms. Super clean, great options with very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Hard to find in this condition !!!</p><p>carfax claim for $2127.14 (front bumper repaint)</p><p>all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca</p><p>Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  </p>

2016 Buick Encore

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
14167951

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

  1. 1779897670188
  2. 1779897670740
  3. 1779897671165
  4. 1779897671744
  5. 1779897672238
  6. 1779897672739
  7. 1779897673246
  8. 1779897673782
  9. 1779897674241
  10. 1779897674751
  11. 1779897675263
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
37,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJBSBXGB687131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 37,000 original km's. Super clean, great options with very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Hard to find in this condition !!!

carfax claim for $2127.14 (front bumper repaint)

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto of Ancaster

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Cabriolet for sale in Ancaster, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Cabriolet 105,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4dr Sdn 5.5L for sale in Ancaster, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4dr Sdn 5.5L 147,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK 2dr Roadster SLK 300 for sale in Ancaster, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK 2dr Roadster SLK 300 64,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Village Auto of Ancaster

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2016 Buick Encore