$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Not a misprint, this vehicle really has only 37,000 original km's. Super clean, great options with very, very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Hard to find in this condition !!!
carfax claim for $2127.14 (front bumper repaint)
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-648-1010