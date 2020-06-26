Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5317511
  • Stock #: 4018
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC795697
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
*SINGLE OWNER*
*LOCAL TRADE IN*
*CARFAX PROVIDED*
*ANCASTER TOYOTA SERVICED*


Perhaps the most impressive feature addition for 2017 is the standard fitment of the Safety Sense P system on all trim levels. Safety Sense P system includes radar cruise control, pre-collision warning, emergency autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams. With this move, Toyota has truly democratized active safety for all consumers, one-upping Honda and most other brands that limit this sort of technology exclusively to range-topping trims.


*With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront. Call us to schedule your test drive today!*
 
 
1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life 
2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining On Brakes
3-120 Point Safety Inspection
4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report
5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change 
6-Full Detailed Clean Up

Ancaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest highest honour for Canadian Toyota retailers the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service!  We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

