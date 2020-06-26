2017 Toyota Corolla ...

+ taxes & licensing
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
*SINGLE OWNER*
*LOCAL TRADE IN*
*CARFAX PROVIDED*
*ANCASTER TOYOTA SERVICED*
Perhaps the most impressive feature addition for 2017 is the standard fitment of the Safety Sense P system on all trim levels. Safety Sense P system includes radar cruise control, pre-collision warning, emergency autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams. With this move, Toyota has truly democratized active safety for all consumers, one-upping Honda and most other brands that limit this sort of technology exclusively to range-topping trims.
