2017 Toyota Yaris

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS!! - Auto, A/C Climate Control, Handsfree Voice Command Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Premium Cloth Seating, AM/FM/CD Audio System, MP3 & USB Ports, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats, ABS Braking System, Traction Control, Rear Defroster, Rear Wiper, Dual Front/Side/Curtain SRS Airbags & Much More!! Call Us Today & Book Your Test Drive Before It's Gone!!

















Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life

Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining On Brakes

120 Point Safety Inspection

Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report

Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change

Full Mechanical & Cosmetic Reconditioning

Full Detailed Clean Up













Our Market Value Pricing philosophy means we offer a No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience, and provide you with peace of mind knowing you are getting our best price upfront. We also provide a no-charge Carfax history report for full disclosure of all our vehicles. We respect your time and by providing our unique Market Value Pricing approach it's just another way AncasterToyota strives to be different.

















Low rate financing available on site. Fully certified through our 120 multi-point inspection. Come view and drive this vehicle for yourself today! Ancaster Toyota is a proud recipient of the latest highest honour for Canadian Toyota retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! Ancaster Toyota, serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catherines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA!!

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

