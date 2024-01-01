Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, SERVICED HERE, LOW KM Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, high beam assist, auto start-stop, power liftgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated front seats, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, 2nd-row climate control, 3rd-row seating, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, push-button start, CD player and so much more. Dont miss your chance to take home this 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota Presidents Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA

2019 Toyota Highlander

47,958 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

  1. 11398960
  2. 11398960
  3. 11398960
  4. 11398960
  5. 11398960
  6. 11398960
  7. 11398960
  8. 11398960
  9. 11398960
  10. 11398960
  11. 11398960
  12. 11398960
  13. 11398960
  14. 11398960
  15. 11398960
  16. 11398960
  17. 11398960
  18. 11398960
  19. 11398960
  20. 11398960
  21. 11398960
  22. 11398960
  23. 11398960
  24. 11398960
  25. 11398960
  26. 11398960
Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,958KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH7KS621926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,958 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, SERVICED HERE, LOW KM Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Toyota's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, high beam assist, auto start-stop, power liftgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated front seats, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, 2nd-row climate control, 3rd-row seating, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, push-button start, CD player and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Diversity antenna

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Distance pacing cruise control
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Max seating capacity: 8
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Interior cargo volume: 391 L (14 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 72.5L
Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,889mm (192.5)
Exterior body width: 1,925mm (75.8)
Exterior height: 1,730mm (68.1)
Wheelbase: 2,790mm (109.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2)
Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1
GVWR: 2,720kg (5,997lbs)
3rd row hiproom: 1,158mm (45.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,507mm (59.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,513mm (59.6)
Front legroom: 1,123mm (44.2)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0)
Rear legroom: 976mm (38.4)
3rd row legroom: 703mm (27.7)
3rd row headroom: 913mm (35.9)
Front tires: 245/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 245/60TR18.0
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Passenger volume: 4,041L (142.7 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,356 L (83 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ancaster Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander AWD XLE for sale in Ancaster, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander AWD XLE 47,958 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura RL 4dr Sdn for sale in Ancaster, ON
2010 Acura RL 4dr Sdn 140,292 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Ancaster, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD 79,651 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ancaster Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander