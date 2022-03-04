Menu
2020 BMW X2

14,000 KM

Village Auto of Ancaster

905-648-1010

2020 BMW X2

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i, M-Sport

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i, M-Sport

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

14,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WBXYJ1C05L5P35729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Not a Misprint !!!  This vehicle really has only 14,000 original km's !!!   About as good as your going to get. Buying virtually a new vehicle at a used vehicle price. Won't last long !! Check out these options.

Premium Package Enhanced ...$5800

M-Sport Package ...$2250

Wireless Charging, extended bluetooth ...$350

Mediterranean Blue Metallic ...$895

Black Dakota Lthr Perforated w/Blue stitching ...$950

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certifed. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2010 and older. Please ask for details.  (2010 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 5.99%. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Village Auto of Ancaster

Village Auto of Ancaster

116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7

905-648-1010

