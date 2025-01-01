$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE 4WD
Location
Village Auto of Ancaster
116 Wilson St East, Ancaster, ON L9G 2B7
905-648-1010
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Snow tires mounted on rims included. Hard to find in this condition !!!
carfax claim for $0.00
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 7.99%. O.A.C.
Village Auto of Ancaster
