$31,910+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid Hybrid LE CVT AWD
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid Hybrid LE CVT AWD
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$31,910
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLACK/GREY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 15-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including cloud navigation, back-up camera, high beam assist, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA
