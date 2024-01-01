Menu
Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 15-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including cloud navigation, back-up camera, high beam assist, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. Dont miss your chance to take home this 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota Presidents Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service!

2024 Toyota Corolla

10,132 KM

$31,910

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid Hybrid LE CVT AWD

11998441

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid Hybrid LE CVT AWD

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

$31,910

+ taxes & licensing

10,132KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLACK/GREY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 15-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including cloud navigation, back-up camera, high beam assist, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. Don't miss your chance to take home this 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! With our No-Haggle, No-Hassle purchase experience you get peace of mind knowing our best price is upfront.1-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Remaining Tire Tread Life2-Guaranteed Minimum 50% Life Remaining on Brakes3-120 Point Safety Inspection4-Free Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report5-Complete Lube, Oil, & Filter Change6-Full Detailed Clean UpAncaster Toyota is the proud recipient of the latest, highest honour for Canadian Toyota Retailers, the Toyota President's Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, Sales, and Service! We are serving Ancaster, Hamilton, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara and the entire GHA and GTA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Rear tires: 195/65SR15.0
Front tires: 195/65SR15.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 5.3L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 15
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Rear hiproom: 1,303mm (51.3)
Exterior length: 4,631mm (182.3)
Fuel tank capacity: 40.0L
Payload: 390kg (860lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,781mm (70.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,313mm (51.7)
Rear legroom: 884mm (34.8)
Fuel economy city: 4.6L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 4.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,435kg (3,164lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Engine litres: 1.8L
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Horsepower: 95hp @ 5,200RPM
Torque: 105 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 95hp @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 105 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Powertrain number of motors: 3
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Tracker system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay & Wireless Android Auto
Internet access capable: Remote Connect w/3-year trial
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 207
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 56
Interior rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support mitigation w/left turn assist
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Electric motor 1 torque: 136 lb.-ft.
Electric motor 2 torque: 40 hp
Electric motor 2 torque: 62 lb.-ft.
Hybrid system net power: 138hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 4.1
Hybrid system net power torque: 156 lb.-ft.
Electric motor horsepower: 93hp @ RPM
GVWR: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

