$77,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
1958 4WD
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
1958 4WD
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$77,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,670KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTEABFAJ7RK013334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour None
- Interior Colour BLACK, SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,670 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 68.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 9.5L/100 km
Towing capacity: 2,722kg (6,001lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Wheelbase: 2,850mm (112.2)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Exterior length: 4,989mm (196.4)
Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 3,050kg (6,724lbs)
Approach angle: 31 deg
Curb weight: 2,430kg (5,357lbs)
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Payload: 620kg (1,367lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Brakes regenerative
Engine litres: 2.4L
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Ground clearance (max): 206mm (8.1)
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 6.5
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 288
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Tracker system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,062 L (38 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 40
Internet access capable: Remote Connect w/3-year trial
Parking sensors: Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking front and rear
Electric motor horsepower: 48hp @ RPM
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Drive Connect Destination Assist capable (paid subscription required)
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 2
Hybrid traction battery type: nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 99.5mm (3.44 x 3.92)
Hitch Class: IV
Hybrid system net power torque: 465 lb.-ft.
Hybrid system net power: 326hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,941mm (76.4)
Exterior height: 1,926mm (75.8)
Front tires: 245/70HR18.0
Rear tires: 245/70HR18.0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ancaster Toyota
2017 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MAN CE 188,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB 60,528 KM $43,488 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 TRD OffRoad 18,605 KM $53,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ancaster Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-648-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$77,988
+ taxes & licensing
Ancaster Toyota
905-648-9910
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser