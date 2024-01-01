$71,420+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 Manual Transmission
2024 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 Manual Transmission
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$71,420
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2KM
VIN WZ1DB0G04RW067293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cu Later
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 2 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual Transmission. Special Paint - CU Later colour.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Childseat sensing airbag
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Drive type: rear-wheel
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Number of doors: 2
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Speakers: 12
Fuel tank capacity: 52.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Max seating capacity: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Speaker type: JBL
Front shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
GVWR: 1,815kg (4,001lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Front tires: 255/35YR19.0
Rear tires: 275/35YR19.0
Emergency communication system: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Internet access capable: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Horsepower: 382hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 368 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Tracker system: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Engine horsepower: 382hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 368 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Passenger volume: 1,441L (50.9 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 289 L (10 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,547kg (3,411lbs)
Exterior length: 4,381mm (172.5)
Exterior height: 1,292mm (50.9)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 289 L (10 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,470mm (97.2)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
$71,420
+ taxes & licensing
Ancaster Toyota
905-648-9910
2024 Toyota Supra