Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Supra

946 KM

Details Features

$65,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12031495

2024 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Coupe

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

  1. 12031495
  2. 12031495
  3. 12031495
  4. 12031495
  5. 12031495
  6. 12031495
  7. 12031495
  8. 12031495
  9. 12031495
  10. 12031495
  11. 12031495
  12. 12031495
  13. 12031495
  14. 12031495
  15. 12031495
  16. 12031495
  17. 12031495
  18. 12031495
  19. 12031495
  20. 12031495
  21. 12031495
Contact Seller

$65,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
946KM
VIN WZ1DB0G07RW067322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stratosphere
  • Interior Colour BLACK, SOFTEX SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 946 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Childseat sensing airbag
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Drive type: rear-wheel
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Number of doors: 2
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Speakers: 12
Fuel tank capacity: 52.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Max seating capacity: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Speaker type: JBL
Front shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
GVWR: 1,815kg (4,001lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Front tires: 255/35YR19.0
Rear tires: 275/35YR19.0
Emergency communication system: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Internet access capable: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Horsepower: 382hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 368 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Tracker system: Supra Connect w/4-year trial
Engine horsepower: 382hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 368 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Passenger volume: 1,441L (50.9 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 289 L (10 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,547kg (3,411lbs)
Exterior length: 4,381mm (172.5)
Exterior height: 1,292mm (50.9)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 289 L (10 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,470mm (97.2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ancaster Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Coupe for sale in Ancaster, ON
2024 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Coupe 946 KM $65,920 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Manual Transmission for sale in Ancaster, ON
2024 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Manual Transmission 2 KM $71,420 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRAILHUNTER HYBRID for sale in Ancaster, ON
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRAILHUNTER HYBRID 2,900 KM $90,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ancaster Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,920

+ taxes & licensing

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Supra