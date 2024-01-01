$90,910+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Hybrid TRAILHUNTER HYBRID
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Hybrid TRAILHUNTER HYBRID
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$90,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,900KM
VIN 3TYLF5LN4RT011226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLACK/GREY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24691
- Mileage 2,900 KM
Vehicle Description
TRAILHUNTER LIMITED EDITION
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rear Window Defroster
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Departure angle: 25 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km
Speakers: 9
Fuel tank capacity: 69.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Rear tires: 265/70SR18.0
Front tires: 265/70SR18.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Rear headroom: 976mm (38.4)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Curb weight: 2,455kg (5,412lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,918mm (75.5)
Payload: 600kg (1,323lbs)
Speaker type: JBL
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear legroom: 856mm (33.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Tracker system: Safety Connect
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Approach angle: 35 deg
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SofTex
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Traction battery temperature
Brakes regenerative
Engine litres: 2.4L
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Rear shoulder room: 1,468mm (57.8)
Rear cargo: power open and close tailgate
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Wheelbase: 3,686mm (145.1)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Navigation system: Drive Connect Cloud Navigation w/3-year trial
Primary LCD size: 14.0
Electric motor horsepower: 48hp @ RPM
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 mitigation w/left turn assist
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 2
Hybrid traction battery type: nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Torque: 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine torque: 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 99.5mm (3.44 x 3.92)
Hitch Class: IV
Exterior length: 5,744mm (226.1)
Hybrid system net power torque: 465 lb.-ft.
Display ground view: Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) yes
Ground clearance (max): 292mm (11.5)
Hybrid system net power: 326hp @ RPM
GVWR: 3,055kg (6,735lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,699kg (5,950lbs)
Exterior body width: 2,035mm (80.1)
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
$90,910
+ taxes & licensing
Ancaster Toyota
905-648-9910
2024 Toyota Tacoma