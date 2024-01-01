$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Location
Arthur Chrysler
7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016
150,502KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5DL7LG112584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240088A
- Mileage 150,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
