2020 RAM 2500

150,502 KM

Details Features

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

150,502KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5DL7LG112584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240088A
  • Mileage 150,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

