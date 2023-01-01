$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Arthur Chrysler
519-848-2016
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332255
- Stock #: 220544
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT0NS234315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
