2022 RAM 1500 Classic

58 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Arthur Chrysler

519-848-2016

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332255
  • Stock #: 220544
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0NS234315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Arthur Chrysler

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

