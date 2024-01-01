Menu
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

24,044 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

24,044KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1PR562039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

