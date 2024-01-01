$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
Arthur Chrysler
7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016
24,044KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1PR562039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Mist
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
519-848-XXXX(click to show)
