2004 Chrysler Sebring

Day/night rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor-mounted full length centre console w/cup holders & 12V pwr outlet
Rear child safety seat anchors
Driver/front passenger Next Generation multistage airbags
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Body-colour front/rear fascias
60/40 split folding rear bench seat
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature
Body-colour body-side moulding w/bright insert
Cowl-mounted hood release
Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar
Premium module cloth headliner
Rear passenger assist handles
Interior trunklid emergency release handle
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Pwr speed-sensitive door locks
Lamps-inc: front courtesy/map trunk illuminated entry
Remote keyless entry w/2 transmitters
