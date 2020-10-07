Menu
2004 Chrysler Sebring

113,670 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6091479
  • Stock #: U5157A
  • VIN: 1C3EL56R24N232449

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,670 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer competitive fina

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Day/night rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Tachometer
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Fixed-mast antenna
Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor-mounted full length centre console w/cup holders & 12V pwr outlet
Fog Lamps
Brake/Park Interlock
Rear child safety seat anchors
Single low note horn
Driver/front passenger Next Generation multistage airbags
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Dark gray grille
60/40 split folding rear bench seat
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature
SPEED CONTROL
Body-colour body-side moulding w/bright insert
Headlamp-off time delay
Dual pwr mirrors
8-way pwr driver seat
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Cowl-mounted hood release
Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar
Premium module cloth headliner
Auxiliary 12V pwr outlet
Rear passenger assist handles
Trunk dress-up
Interior trunklid emergency release handle
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child locks
Pwr speed-sensitive door locks
Lamps-inc: front courtesy/map trunk illuminated entry
Remote keyless entry w/2 transmitters

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-XXXX

905-841-0800

