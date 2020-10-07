2004 Chrysler Sebring

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Day/night rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Fixed-mast antenna Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Floor-mounted full length centre console w/cup holders & 12V pwr outlet Safety Fog Lamps Brake/Park Interlock Rear child safety seat anchors Single low note horn Driver/front passenger Next Generation multistage airbags 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior Body-colour front/rear fascias Trim Dark gray grille Seating 60/40 split folding rear bench seat Power Options Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch-down feature

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Body-colour body-side moulding w/bright insert Headlamp-off time delay Dual pwr mirrors 8-way pwr driver seat Full floor carpeting Pwr trunklid release Cowl-mounted hood release Warning lamps-inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar Premium module cloth headliner Auxiliary 12V pwr outlet Rear passenger assist handles Trunk dress-up Interior trunklid emergency release handle Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child locks Pwr speed-sensitive door locks Lamps-inc: front courtesy/map trunk illuminated entry Remote keyless entry w/2 transmitters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.