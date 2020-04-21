Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2016 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,392KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4889892
  • Stock #: U4940
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT5GGB20757
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

No accidents, this 2016 E

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Seat-Massage
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Seatbelt Air Bag
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

