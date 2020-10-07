2016 Lincoln MKX

Body-coloured door handles
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20 Premium Painted w/20 Spokes
Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforation 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory 10-way power front-passenger seat w/power lumbar
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.