Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lincoln MKX

25,013 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

Contact Seller
2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084735
  • Stock #: U5171
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LRXGBL83053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,013 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer competitive fina

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
and Cross Traffic Alert
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 20 -inc: 17 spare
Wheels: 20 Premium Painted w/20 Spokes
Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforation 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory 10-way power front-passenger seat w/power lumbar
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
BLIS Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Mustang V6
 55,472 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 63,952 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger LAR...
 9,950 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory