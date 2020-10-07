2016 Lincoln MKX

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Garage door transmitter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Rear Bumper KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Passenger Seat and Cross Traffic Alert Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 20 -inc: 17 spare Wheels: 20 Premium Painted w/20 Spokes Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforation 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory 10-way power front-passenger seat w/power lumbar Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard BLIS Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.