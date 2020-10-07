Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

55,472 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

V6

V6

Location

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080613
  • Stock #: U5169
  • VIN: 1FATP8EM6H5260877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,472 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer competitive fina

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels w/Locks
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat w/memory recline 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

