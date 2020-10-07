2017 Ford Mustang

Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat w/memory recline 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
