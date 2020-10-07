2017 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels w/Locks Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat w/memory recline 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

