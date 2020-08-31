Menu
2017 Porsche Boxster

21,286 KM

Details

$64,761

+ tax & licensing
$64,761

+ taxes & licensing

Serpa Automotive Boutique

905-841-7377

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Boxster

2017 Porsche Boxster

718

2017 Porsche Boxster

718

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

Contact Seller

$64,761

+ taxes & licensing

21,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5734206
  • Stock #: CP017
  • VIN: WP0CA2A87HS220648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CP017
  • Mileage 21,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package Plus w/Sport Seats, Metallic Paint, Roadster Top in Black, Leather Package, 718 Model Designation, LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Supplemental Safety Bars In Exterior Colour, 20inch Carrera S Wheels, Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Smoking Package, Luggage Net Passenger Footwell, Porsche Crest on Headrests, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), BOSE Surround Sound System , Leather Package, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Sport Exhaust System Including Sport Tailpipes in Silver, Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

