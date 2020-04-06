Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Black Badge

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Black Badge

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

  1. 4878405
  2. 4878405
  3. 4878405
  4. 4878405
  5. 4878405
  6. 4878405
  7. 4878405
  8. 4878405
  9. 4878405
  10. 4878405
  11. 4878405
  12. 4878405
  13. 4878405
  14. 4878405
  15. 4878405
  16. 4878405
  17. 4878405
  18. 4878405
  19. 4878405
  20. 4878405
  21. 4878405
  22. 4878405
  23. 4878405
  24. 4878405
  25. 4878405
  26. 4878405
  27. 4878405
  28. 4878405
  29. 4878405
  30. 4878405
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,815KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4878405
  • Stock #: P1210A
  • VIN: SCA666D58JU115786
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic

21inch Carbon Alloy Composite Wheels, Dark Chromed Spirit of Ectasy, Treadplates- Black Badge, Full Natural Grain Leather, Front Ventilated Seats, Black Shadow Line, Camera System, RR Embossed to Headrests, Front Massage Seats, Driver Assistance 1, Driver Assistance 3, Lambswool Footmats

Additional Features
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Serpa Automotive Boutique

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
 36,315 KM
$34,916 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 328 i xDrive
 46,716 KM
$24,916 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 18,445 KM
$36,956 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Serpa Automotive Boutique

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-7377

Send A Message