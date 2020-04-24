Menu
2019 BMW M850

i xDrive

Location

Serpa Automotive Boutique

15795 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-7377

$104,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,013KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939500
  • Stock #: C1022
  • VIN: WBABC4C53KBJ35556
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k, 20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke, Style 728M, Jet Black, Perf RFT, Sunset Orange Metallic, Black Extended Merino Leather w/ M Piping, HEA Package

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

