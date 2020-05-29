Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

905-841-0800

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

905-841-0800

  1. 5114003
  2. 5114003
  3. 5114003
  4. 5114003
  5. 5114003
  6. 5114003
  7. 5114003
  8. 5114003
  9. 5114003
  10. 5114003
  11. 5114003
  12. 5114003
  13. 5114003
  14. 5114003
  15. 5114003
  16. 5114003
  17. 5114003
  18. 5114003
  19. 5114003
  20. 5114003
  21. 5114003
  22. 5114003
  23. 5114003
  24. 5114003
  25. 5114003
  26. 5114003
  27. 5114003
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,220KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5114003
  • Stock #: U4964
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94KUB39929
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

This 2019 Escape Titanium

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 84,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 51,688 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 58,240 KM
$41,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

McAlpine Ford Lincoln Sales Ltd.

15815 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1P4

Call Dealer

905-841-XXXX

(click to show)

905-841-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory