2019 Ford Explorer

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Lane Keeping Assist

Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.