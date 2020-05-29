- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Power Options
-
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Power Retractable Running Boards
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Seat-Massage
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Smart Device Integration
- Seatbelt Air Bag
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.