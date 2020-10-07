Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
